International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 74.3% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,132,000.

SMH stock opened at $240.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.46. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $246.79.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.502 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

