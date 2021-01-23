International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN by 56.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

CAPE stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.58.

