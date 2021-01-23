International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 135,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

