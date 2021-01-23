International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Receives GBX 220.87 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 220.87 ($2.89).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) alerts:

IAG stock opened at GBX 151.60 ($1.98) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a twelve month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 645.20 ($8.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 159.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 157.42.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.