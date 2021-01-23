Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.00

Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.00 and traded as high as $11.62. Invesco DB Energy Fund shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 27,181 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period.

About Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE)

PowerShares DB Energy Fund (the Fund) is based on the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index – Optimum Yield Energy Excess Return (the Index). The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most heavily traded energy commodities in the world-light sweet crude oil (WTI), heating oil, brent crude oil, reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending (RBOB) gasoline and natural gas.

