Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.92

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.92 and last traded at $90.66, with a volume of 67117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.42.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

