Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Stock Price Down 2%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.57 and last traded at $28.67. Approximately 3,912 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

