Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) by 134.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,293,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000.

NYSEARCA EQWL opened at $70.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.67.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

