Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,662 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,059% compared to the average daily volume of 64 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEGA. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $143.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average of $123.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.96 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $147.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $225.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $122,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,035 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2,554.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

