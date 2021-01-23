Investors Purchase High Volume of Univar Solutions Call Options (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,021 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,374% compared to the typical volume of 205 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 903.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.12, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

