Investors Research Corp Decreases Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Investors Research Corp cut its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Bunge in the second quarter worth about $379,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bunge in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 29.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Shares of BG stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $73.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

