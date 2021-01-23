Investors Research Corp Decreases Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 28,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 115,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 54,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PBF opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $994.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $29.58.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.