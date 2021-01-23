Investors Research Corp Has $700,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Investors Research Corp lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

Shares of WMT opened at $146.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $414.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

