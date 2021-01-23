Investors Research Corp Invests $42,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.27.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

