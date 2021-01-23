Investors Research Corp Sells 425 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Investors Research Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $7,927,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 19.3% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -95.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.