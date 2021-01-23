Investors Research Corp Sells 500 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

