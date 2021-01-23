Investors Research Corp Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $162.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $183.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Standpoint Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

