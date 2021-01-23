Investors Research Corp Trims Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Investors Research Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 25.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $127,000.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $351,359.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Sally Beauty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

