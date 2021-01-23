Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $143.33

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $143.33 and traded as high as $150.37. Investors Title shares last traded at $146.66, with a volume of 2,842 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.46. The company has a market cap of $284.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $67.63 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 270.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Investors Title by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Investors Title by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Title by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Investors Title by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

