IoTeX 1-Day Volume Tops $13.15 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $95.66 million and $13.15 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00076965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.98 or 0.00641709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.30 or 0.04323534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015150 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017699 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

