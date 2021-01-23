iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,727,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USHY opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10.

