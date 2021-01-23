iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (CVD.TO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CVD)

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (CVD.TO) (TSE:CVD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th.

CVD opened at C$18.39 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a 12 month low of C$13.12 and a 12 month high of C$18.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.63.

