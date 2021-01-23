iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $404,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 158.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $409,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $18,299,000. Finally, Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $334,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $384.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $386.38.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

