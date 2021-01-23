iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Decreased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $384.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $386.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

