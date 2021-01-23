iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) were down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.80 and last traded at $74.12. Approximately 12,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 13,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average of $65.90.

About iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

