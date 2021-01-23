iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (SPOL.L) (LON:SPOL) Stock Price Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,295.71

Shares of iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (SPOL.L) (LON:SPOL) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,295.71 and traded as low as $1,235.42. iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (SPOL.L) shares last traded at $1,235.42, with a volume of 9,140 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,295.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,217.40.

