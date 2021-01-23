iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $93.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.43. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

