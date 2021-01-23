iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,697 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,777 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 320,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after buying an additional 182,045 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,124,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 335,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,360,000 after buying an additional 93,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $143.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.46. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $144.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

