iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 615.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 31,226 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 147,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 48,920 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $100.02 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.23.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

