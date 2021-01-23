ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITT opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $82.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.02.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

