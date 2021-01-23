Ivar Siem Sells 50,000 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Director Ivar Siem sold 50,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $1.54 on Friday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.22.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PEDEVCO stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of PEDEVCO at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

