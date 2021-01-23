J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) Insider Ben Whitley Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) insider Ben Whitley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total value of £25,473 ($33,280.64).

Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Ben Whitley bought 14 shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,080 ($14.11) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($197.54).

LON JDW opened at GBX 1,206 ($15.76) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -13.17. J D Wetherspoon plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,590 ($20.77). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 990.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,090 ($14.24).

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

