J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) PT Raised to GBX 1,150

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,090 ($14.24).

LON JDW opened at GBX 1,206 ($15.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,114.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 990.08. J D Wetherspoon plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,590 ($20.77).

In other news, insider Ben Whitley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total transaction of £25,473 ($33,280.64). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 431,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($15.23), for a total value of £5,031,290 ($6,573,412.59).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

