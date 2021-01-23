James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives $56.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Compass Point raised their target price on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

JRVR stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in James River Group in the third quarter valued at $797,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in James River Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in James River Group by 68.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

