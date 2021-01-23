Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 146.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,825 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 130,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 27,716 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 309.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 878,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,361,000 after buying an additional 664,268 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

