Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

AZN opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

