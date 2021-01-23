Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tosoh in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.14.

Get Tosoh alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tosoh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

TOSCF opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Tosoh has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.