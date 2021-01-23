Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $54.40 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $51.10 target price on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.87.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPEV stock opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.11 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,367,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,987,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in XPeng by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,701 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $4,382,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.