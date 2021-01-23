Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Calyxt, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calyxt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calyxt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

Shares of CLXT stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $293.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.66.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Calyxt by 193.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Calyxt during the third quarter worth $66,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in Calyxt during the third quarter worth $329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Calyxt by 14.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Calyxt by 132.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 616,827 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

