Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Procter & Gamble Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Procter & Gamble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $5.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PG. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of PG opened at $130.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 553,110 shares of company stock worth $76,117,100. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 27.9% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

