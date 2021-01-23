Jerry James Hunter Sells 11,023 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $555,228.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,765,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,939,165.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 60,895 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $2,424,229.95.

On Monday, November 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $3,538,323.81.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 431.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

