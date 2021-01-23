Jetcoin Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $279,874.19 and approximately $858,658.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

