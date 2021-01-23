Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.6% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Facebook by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $7,560,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $1,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Shares of FB opened at $274.50 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.23. The stock has a market cap of $781.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

