Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,587,000 after buying an additional 3,038,699 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $71,562,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $32,512,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $26,095,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,046,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,463,742. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

