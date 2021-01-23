Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Phillips 66 by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

NYSE:PSX opened at $72.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average is $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $102.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

