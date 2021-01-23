John Sheldon Peters Sells 2,970 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,970 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,000,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Sheldon Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, John Sheldon Peters sold 62,530 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $9,432,650.50.

On Monday, December 28th, John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $592,450.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, John Sheldon Peters sold 19,200 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, John Sheldon Peters sold 28,800 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $1,908,288.00.

Shares of LMND opened at $153.49 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.22.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. Lemonade’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,072,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth $54,772,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth $28,521,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth $27,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

