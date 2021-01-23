Jonathan Pruzan Sells 18,880 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MS stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

