Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Director John Duncan Higgons Sells 1,700 Shares

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Director John Duncan Higgons sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $20,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,104.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $500.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.36). On average, analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

