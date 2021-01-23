JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €46.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.61 ($45.42).

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

