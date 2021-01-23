JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) a €56.00 Price Target

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

HLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) in a report on Friday, September 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €52.75 ($62.06).

HLE opened at €51.20 ($60.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of €52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.52. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 12 month high of €55.85 ($65.71).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

